Bucs provide Hard Knocks some fodder by cutting two players

July 30, 2017

Former Rams coach Jeff Fisher managed to be fired away from the cameras. Two players in Tampa weren’t so lucky.

With Hard Knocks in the house, the Bucs have churned the bottom of the roster by adding two and dumping two.

In are safety Marqueston Huff (pictured) and receiver Jhajuan Seales. Our are safety Alex Gray and receiver Thomas Sperbeck.

Huff entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the Titans in 2014. He has appeared in 41 career games, splitting time between Tennessee and Baltimore.

Both Gray and Sperbeck had signed with the Buccaneers as undrafted free agents.