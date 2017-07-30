Cardinals lose CB Ronald Zamort to torn ACL

Posted by Josh Alper on July 30, 2017, 1:31 PM EDT

The Cardinals spent some time with veteran cornerbacks last week as part of their search for someone to play across from Patrick Peterson in their secondary and the need may be more acute after losing a cornerback to injury on Saturday.

Ronald Zamort left the team’s Red-White practice early with a knee injury and Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic reports that Zamort suffered a torn ACL.

The injury came a couple of days after Zamort began taking snaps with the first team while Justin Bethel sat out with a hyperextended knee. Zamort signed with the team as an undrafted free agent last year, got cut at the end of camp and then returned to the practice squad in December.

The Cardinals, who released cornerback Jumal Rolle with an injury settlement last week, met with Brandon Flowers and Tramon Williams in recent days and it will be a surprise if they don’t add at least one corner to the mix in the wake of Zamort’s injury.