Cardinals signing veteran CB Tramon Williams

Posted by Charean Williams on July 30, 2017, 10:51 PM EDT

The Cardinals announced they have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with cornerback Tramon Williams.

Williams, 34, spent the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns after eight seasons in Green Bay. He started seven games last season, making 36 tackles, with five pass breakups and one interception. The 2010 Pro Bowler has 30 career interceptions and 128 pass breakups.

The team’s search for a corner opposite Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson turned into a bigger need when the Cardinals lost Ronald Zamort for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the Red-White practice. They reached an injury settlement with cornerback Jumal Rolle last week.

The Cardinals brought in Brandon Flowers and Williams for visits.

Williams will compete with Justin Bethel and Brandon Williams for the starting spot, although Bethel will miss a few days with a hyperextended knee. Rookies Sojourn Shelton, Ryan Lewis, Gump Hayes and Daniel Gray are the other corners on the roster, with safety Harlan Miller having gotten some snaps at corner as well.