Colts swap out tight ends

Posted by Mike Florio on July 30, 2017, 8:20 PM EDT

Even with rosters at 90 through Labor Day weekend, rosters throughout the league will churn throughout late July and August. And, as usual, one player deemed unfit to play for one team will be welcome with open arms by another.

In Indianapolis, the Colts claimed former Broncos tight end Henry Krieger-Coble on waivers. To create a space for Krieger-Coble, the Colts waived tight end Colin Jeter.

Krieger-Coble spent all of 2016 with the Broncos, primarily on the practice squad, after signing as an undrafted free agent. Jeter joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017.