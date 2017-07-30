Cowboys LG Chaz Green injures shoulder

Posted by Charean Williams on July 30, 2017, 10:31 PM EDT

The Cowboys were counting on Chaz Green to compete for the starting left guard job. They also were familiar with his injury history.

Green was injured yet again, according to Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News, and Green could miss two weeks with a shoulder injury. Per George, Green will not require surgery.

Green, a third-round pick in 2015, missed his rookie season after hip surgery. He had a sprained foot and herniated disk in his back last season, playing only four games.

The Cowboys moved Green from tackle to guard in the offseason after moving left guard La’el Collins to right tackle. Green worked with the first team to end the offseason program, but he’s mostly worked with the second team in training camp.

Jonathan Cooper, a former first-round pick of the Cardinals, has worked with the first team at left guard and, with Green out, has the inside track on the starting job.