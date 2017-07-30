Cowboys TE Rico Gathers says fights are just players “competing”

Posted by Charean Williams on July 30, 2017, 11:19 PM EDT

Jerry Jones and Jason Garrett applauded the “spirit” players showed in three scuffles in Thursday’s practice. Players wear the word “Fight” on T-shirts after all.

But Garrett apparently didn’t like Sunday’s brouhaha quite as much. The Cowboys coach briefly kicked tight end Rico Gathers, receiver Noah Brown and linebacker Kyle Wilber out of practice.

“Just competing with my teammates,” Gathers said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It got a little heated. I finished the play all the way through and some of the defense didn’t really agree with that.”

Per Davison, Wilber beat Gathers in a pass-rush drill in front of the team during the ‘compete period,’ and the two had heated exchanges after the whistles blew. Gathers slammed down his helmet and headed to the locker room.

“That is my way of calming myself down,” Gathers said. “I’m trying to hit none of my teammates, so I take it out my helmet. My coaches don’t agree with that. They sent me in to the locker room for 10 minutes. When I came back to practice I went back to work.”

Wilber and Brown then had an exchange in team drills and were sent to timeout, escorted to the locker room. Wilber exchanged words with Dez Bryant before leaving. Wilber and Brown, like Gathers, returned before the end of practice. But Garrett lectured all three upon their return.

“You know some people need a breather,” Bryant said. “Some people need a break, need time to calm down. Nothing wrong with that. It’s not a big issue. You seen them come out, they all finished practiced. We had a good day. We had a great day, actually.”