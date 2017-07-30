Fumbled snaps marred Mitchell Trubisky’s practice on Saturday

Posted by Josh Alper on July 30, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky showed some rookie jitters on Saturday.

The Bears held their first padded practice of training camp and Trubisky had a rocky start to 11-on-11 work during the session. He fumbled the first two snaps he took from center Taylor Boggs, eliciting groans from the crowd according to Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune, and then put another one on the ground a couple of plays later.

“I just lost focus there for a period of time,” Trubisky said. “And then I was starting to overthink it and couldn’t get it. … It was frustrating because that was uncharacteristic of me. I have to handle that. They were just wasted plays. … I wasted a team session right there and I didn’t allow myself or my teammates to get better. You just have to block that out and bounce back.”

Handling snaps isn’t one of the things that pops up first on the list of areas that Trubisky needs to improve, but the Bears plan to give him time to work on everything while he serves as the third quarterback behind Mike Glennon and Mark Sanchez during his rookie season.