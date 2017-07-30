George Iloka carted off after non-contact knee injury

Posted by Mike Florio on July 30, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT

Training camp practices cause fans of every team to hold their breath in anticipation of potentially serious injuries. Bengals fans have a good reason to not exhale this afternoon.

Via Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Bengals safety George Iloka has been carted off with a knee injury.

It was a non-contact injury that happened in pass coverage. Iloka sat and rubbed his knee for a while before walking over to the cart.

Iloka has been a full-time starter since 2013, missing only four regular-season games.