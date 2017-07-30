Glover Quin signs two-year extension with Lions

Posted by Josh Alper on July 30, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT

Safety Glover Quin said he wanted to sign a contract extension with the Lions this offseason and he got what he wanted on Sunday.

The Lions announced that Quin is now signed through the 2019 season. Quin is making $5 million in salary and bonus in the final year of his current contract and terms of his new one have not been announced.

“Glover is one of our team leaders, and throughout his career has been a consummate professional on and off the field,” Lions General Manager Bob Quinn said in a statement. “We are thrilled that he will be a Lion for the next three seasons.”

Quin has started every game the Lions have played since joining the team in 2013 and has only missed one game overall in a career that started with the Texans in 2009. He had 68 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble last season.

There’s been a lot of speculation about whether quarterback Matthew Stafford will join Quin as a Lion with a new contract this year, but Stafford said this weekend that there’s no timetable for a deal at the moment.