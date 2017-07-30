In contract year, Matthew Stafford puts in extra work

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 30, 2017, 6:45 AM EDT

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is heading into the final year of his contract, and with the potential to cash in on a big 2017 season, he wants to make sure he’s at his best.

As a result, Stafford worked with a private quarterback coach for the first time this offseason, and he says he’s heading into training camp better than ever.

“I put a ton of work in,” Stafford said. “Did some extra stuff maybe I hadn’t done in the past. Put some work in with some people that I feel like I’m going to benefit from.”

Stafford said he spoke with Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan about how Ryan prepared for last year’s MVP season. Lions coach Jim Caldwell would love it if Stafford could have that kind of season this year.

“I’m pleased with the progress,” Caldwell said of Stafford. “He’s moving forward still and I still believe that you just have not seen the best of him yet. He’s still heading in that direction.”

That work should pay off for Stafford on his next contract.