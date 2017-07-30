Kenny Britt says DeShone Kizer “going to be one of great ones”

Posted by Charean Williams on July 30, 2017, 11:48 PM EDT

Receiver Kenny Britt played with 10 starting quarterbacks in his first eight NFL seasons, and Britt already sees greatness in his new teammate, DeShone Kizer.

“He’s growing each day, each day,” Britt said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “From OTAs, I could tell he was a different person. I actually asked him yesterday has the offense slowed down for him. He said, ‘Yes,’ and I could tell that he’s looking at certain things. He’s seeing the defense before the snap count, and once he lines up, he knows there’s certain things he has to do, and he’s going to be one of the great ones.”

Kizer has yet to play an NFL game. In fact, he has yet even to win the starting job.

“If he keeps going, focuses on the track that he’s on, to tell you the truth, he could be one of the great ones,” said Britt, who played in six games with Jared Goff in Los Angeles last season. “He’s learning fast and he’s got a strong arm.”

Per Cabot, Kizer looked better than Cody Kessler –with whom he’s splitting first-team reps — on Sunday in completing 5-of-10 attempts, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Payton.