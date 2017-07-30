Lions put Ziggy Ansah on PUP list

Posted by Josh Alper on July 30, 2017, 10:56 AM EDT

Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah dealt with an ankle injury for much of last season and the team is taking a cautious approach to getting him ready for the 2017 campaign.

The Lions announced that Ansah has been placed on the physically unable to perform list to open camp, which leaves him ineligible to practice with the team until he’s been formally activated. Ansah participated in offseason work in a limited fashion and there’s been no sign that he won’t be ready to go for the regular season.

It is shaping up as a big season for Ansah. He’s in the final year of his rookie deal and is coming off a two-sack season after recording 30 in his first three years with Detroit. The ankle injury played a role in that drop and a bounce-back year would set him up nicely for a new deal.

The Lions also placed guard Brandon Thomas on the PUP list while tackle Greg Robinson and defensive end Cornelius Washington are on the non-football injury list. Cornerback Teez Tabor and tackle Cyrus Kouandjio have been activated from the NFI list and are set to practice with the team.