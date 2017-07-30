Lucky Whitehead: Cowboys didn’t give me an explanation

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 30, 2017, 10:17 AM EDT

Lucky Whitehead, who started last week as a Cowboy and ended it as a Jet after the police falsely claimed he had been arrested for shoplifting, says he’s still not sure why the Cowboys cut him.

Whitehead said he tried to explain to the Cowboys that he had no idea why there was an arrest report bearing his name, but the team didn’t want to hear it. Even after the police confirmed that the arrest was a case of someone stealing Whitehead’s identity, the Cowboys never told him why he was out.

“The explanation? I don’t think I really got an explanation,” Whitehead said.

The timing of Whitehead’s release was obviously related to the bogus arrest report, but the honest explanation may just be that the Cowboys had decided to move on from Whitehead because he wasn’t going to make the 53-player roster anyway. That means it was a stroke of luck for Whitehead that he landed with the Jets now, when he has time to earn a roster spot. If the Cowboys had waited until the end of the preseason to release Whitehead, it would have been harder for him to catch on with another team. So that bogus arrest may have been a blessing in disguise.