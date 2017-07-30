Malik McDowell: I will be back on the field in the near future

Posted by Josh Alper on July 30, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT

The Seahawks announced on Sunday that defensive tackle Malik McDowell was injured in a “vehicular accident” a couple of weeks ago and that he has not joined the team at training camp so he can continue receiving treatment from doctors in Michigan.

McDowell released a statement on Sunday afternoon to dispel any suggestion that his career will be at risk as a result of the injury.

“I appreciate all the concern regarding my health. I just want to clear the air. I am doing well and expect to rejoin my teammates in Seattle in the next few days. My injury is not life or career threatening as some have speculated. I am grateful for the support I have received from the Seahawks organization, my doctors and my family. You will see me back on the field in the near future.

Mike Garafolo and James Palmer of NFL Media reported that McDowell, a second-round pick this year, was in an ATV accident that left him with a concussion and facial injuries. Coach Pete Carroll said he didn’t know if McDowell will play this year when asked about the rookie’s status by reporters and McDowell’s statement leaves open the question of what timetable there may be for him to get back in action.