Marcus Mariota: Eric Decker “makes it easy”

Posted by Josh Alper on July 30, 2017, 11:10 AM EDT

The Titans signed wide receiver Eric Decker in late June, which means he didn’t get a chance to work with quarterback Marcus Mariota during Tennessee’s offseason program.

They finally got a chance to work on the field together during Saturday’s opening practice of training camp and Decker caught several passes from Mariota over the course of the proceedings. Mariota enjoyed their first work together and is looking forward to building up a rapport heading into the season.

“He makes it easy,” Mariota said, via the team’s website. “He made a couple of great plays, and that is something to build off of and hopefully we’ll carry that over. He’s savvy, and he understands routes and ways to get open and create separation. So I think the way he was able to come out today and make plays says a lot about him and we are excited.”

Decker isn’t the only new target for Mariota. First-round pick Corey Davis is also expected to play a significant role at receiver and he finally signed his contract on Saturday, which Mariota called a “huge” development for the offense. Davis is expected to practice on Sunday.