Markus Wheaton had appendix out on Sunday morning

Posted by Josh Alper on July 30, 2017, 2:09 PM EDT
The Bears will be down a receiver for a little bit.

Coach John Fox announced on Sunday, via the Chicago Sun-Times, that wide receiver Markus Wheaton is in the hospital recovering from an appendectomy. Wheaton began experiencing stomach pains on Saturday night and wound up in surgery to have his appendix out on Sunday morning.

Fox said the appendix did not rupture and that Wheaton will spend Sunday night in the hospital. It’s unclear when he’ll be cleared to return to action.

Wheaton signed a two-year deal with the Bears as a free agent this offseason. When he’s healthy, he’s expected to join Kevin White and Cameron Meredith at the top of the depth chart in Chicago.

