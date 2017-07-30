Mike Williams not expected to practice at training camp

Posted by Josh Alper on July 30, 2017, 12:58 PM EDT

It looks like the Chargers won’t have their first-round pick on the field at training camp for the second straight year.

Unlike 2016 first-rounder Joey Bosa, wide receiver Mike Williams has a signed contract with the team but the back injury he suffered during rookie minicamp this spring is expected to keep him from practicing this summer. The Chargers made the announcement on Sunday, a day after Williams was placed on the physically unable to perform list and a couple of days after General Manager Tom Telesco confirmed that there are no plans for Williams to have surgery.

The team said Williams will focus on rehab and strengthening his back while the rest of the team is going through their workouts on the field.

Williams’ absence from the field won’t do him any favors when it comes to making a quick transition to the NFL and there’s a chance that he’ll remain on the PUP list into the regular season. That would mean he’d miss at least the first six weeks of the season, although it will likely be some time before there’s any determination on that front as the team gauges Williams’ progress in rehab.