More scuffles in Oxnard for Cowboys

Posted by Mike Florio on July 30, 2017, 8:07 PM EDT

The Hall of Fame game can’t come soon enough for the Cowboys.

Tempers continue to flare in Oxnard as Dallas players practice against Dallas players. Via NFL Network, Cowboys tight end Rico Geathers got into a Sunday scuffle with defensive lineman Kyle Wilbur. According to Jean-Jacques Taylor, the incident happened after Wilbur blew past Geathers in a pass-block drill.

Steve Wyche of NFL Network explained moments ago that another incident recently occurred, with at least three players being escorted off the field by team security.

Owner Jerry Jones and coach Jason Garrett previously expressed pleasure at the emotion the players were showing. At some point, however, players need to behave in practice the way they’ll be expected to behave during games, turning it off between players and turning it on at the snap.