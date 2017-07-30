 Skip to content

More scuffles in Oxnard for Cowboys

Posted by Mike Florio on July 30, 2017, 8:07 PM EDT
AP

The Hall of Fame game can’t come soon enough for the Cowboys.

Tempers continue to flare in Oxnard as Dallas players practice against Dallas players. Via NFL Network, Cowboys tight end Rico Geathers got into a Sunday scuffle with defensive lineman Kyle Wilbur. According to Jean-Jacques Taylor, the incident happened after Wilbur blew past Geathers in a pass-block drill.

Steve Wyche of NFL Network explained moments ago that another incident recently occurred, with at least three players being escorted off the field by team security.

Owner Jerry Jones and coach Jason Garrett previously expressed pleasure at the emotion the players were showing. At some point, however, players need to behave in practice the way they’ll be expected to behave during games, turning it off between players and turning it on at the snap.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Dallas Cowboys, Home, Rumor Mill
3 Responses to “More scuffles in Oxnard for Cowboys”
  1. clownbaby37 says: Jul 30, 2017 8:12 PM

    Better than taking there anger out on a poor woman

  2. deuce22222 says: Jul 30, 2017 8:17 PM

    Looks like the Cowboys will be sporting the other team 15 yards A LOT this year!

  3. uncommon1 says: Jul 30, 2017 8:25 PM

    You can see a lot of emotion on the basketball court inside a State Prison too

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!