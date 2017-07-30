Ravens CB Maurice Canady will miss time with knee injury

Posted by Josh Alper on July 30, 2017, 8:19 AM EDT

The Ravens’ run of bad injury news now includes cornerback Maurice Canady.

Canady injured his knee during Friday’s practice and Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports that Canady is expected to miss “extended” time. The team is still evaluating the severity of the injury, but it is believed to be “potentially significant.”

Canady was in line for an expanded role in Baltimore’s secondary after Tavon Young was lost for the year with a torn ACL. Canady, a 2016 sixth-round pick, played four games last year and ended up on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The Ravens also saw tight end Crockett Gillmore go down with a knee injury on Friday, leaving them even shorter at the position after the loss of Dennis Pitta in the spring and the suspension of Darren Waller, and running back Kenneth Dixon is out for the year after knee surgery. Quarterback Joe Flacco is currently out with what he called back stiffness and offensive lineman John Urschel retired last week to add to the team’s losses.