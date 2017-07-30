Ravens discuss signing Robert Griffin III

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 30, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT

Looking for depth behind the injured Joe Flacco, the Ravens are considering quarterback Robert Griffin III.

That’s the word from Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, who said at a forum for fans today that his team is discussing Griffin, the free agent quarterback who has been out of work since the Browns released him in March.

Once the NFL’s brightest young star in Washington, Griffin has barely been able to get a sniff this offseason. The Chargers brought him in for a tryout but decided against signing him, and otherwise he’s drawn no interest.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is currently sitting out training camp with a back injury suffered lifting weights, and backup quarterback Ryan Mallett reportedly hasn’t looked good while running the first-string offense. Whether Griffin would look any better than Mallett remains to be seen, but the Ravens are at least discussing the possibility that RGIII could help.