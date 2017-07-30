 Skip to content

Ravens discuss signing Robert Griffin III

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 30, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT
Looking for depth behind the injured Joe Flacco, the Ravens are considering quarterback Robert Griffin III.

That’s the word from Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, who said at a forum for fans today that his team is discussing Griffin, the free agent quarterback who has been out of work since the Browns released him in March.

Once the NFL’s brightest young star in Washington, Griffin has barely been able to get a sniff this offseason. The Chargers brought him in for a tryout but decided against signing him, and otherwise he’s drawn no interest.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is currently sitting out training camp with a back injury suffered lifting weights, and backup quarterback Ryan Mallett reportedly hasn’t looked good while running the first-string offense. Whether Griffin would look any better than Mallett remains to be seen, but the Ravens are at least discussing the possibility that RGIII could help.

11 Responses to “Ravens discuss signing Robert Griffin III”
  1. ariani1985 says: Jul 30, 2017 6:03 PM

    do the ravens want to suck? bobby 3 sticks?

  2. perryhallpc says: Jul 30, 2017 6:04 PM

    uggghhhhh

  3. tjacks7 says: Jul 30, 2017 6:07 PM

    There’s gotta be something wrong between this guys ears.

  4. exinsidetrader says: Jul 30, 2017 6:10 PM

    I am for this as it will mean one less place for Kaep.

    Make the Ravens great again and sign RG3

  5. greg3117 says: Jul 30, 2017 6:10 PM

    Same style as Kaep, just less luggage.

  6. YuriTestikov says: Jul 30, 2017 6:11 PM

    Please do!! That will make Washington do jealous since they drafted him and they’re basically the same city

  7. finnymcphin says: Jul 30, 2017 6:14 PM

    Wonder how many questions he got about that other QB they were thinking about…

  8. bamabrad1970 says: Jul 30, 2017 6:15 PM

    how many Kaepernick posts from Florio are going to come after this?

  9. bw778083 says: Jul 30, 2017 6:17 PM

    Joe Flacco lifts weights?

  10. thegreatgabbert says: Jul 30, 2017 6:19 PM

    Hey, Gruesome III got a haircut. See…

  11. 4512dawg4512 says: Jul 30, 2017 6:29 PM

    Mallett is horrible, better get RG3 in there like, now

