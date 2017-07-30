Ravens sign Larry Donnell

Posted by Josh Alper on July 30, 2017, 11:49 AM EDT

The Ravens have taken a series of hits at tight end recently and they signed one on Sunday in hopes of shoring up the position for the 2017 season.

The team announced that they have added Larry Donnell to the 90-man roster. Wide receiver Tim Patrick was waived in a corresponding move.

Donnell spent the last four seasons with the Giants and turned in his strongest season in 2014 when he caught 63 passes for 623 yards and six touchdowns. He suffered a neck injury that limited him to eight games the next year, however, and then fell behind Will Tye on the depth chart for the Giants last season.

Crockett Gillmore injured his knee during Friday’s practice, leaving the Ravens quite thin at tight end after Dennis Pitta went down with another hip injury in the spring and Darren Waller was suspended for the season. Benjamin Watson, Maxx Williams and Nick Boyle round out the position group in Baltimore.