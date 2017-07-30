Rob Ninkovich announces his retirement

Reports that Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich would announce his retirement appeared on Sunday morning and Ninkovich made it official on Sunday afternoon.
The team held a press conference attended by many of Ninkovich’s teammates and kicked it off with coach Bill Belichick at the podium to talk about a player who joined the team in 2009 and was part of two Super Bowl champions. Belichick noted that Ninkovich, who had stints with the Saints and Dolphins before coming to New England, came in without any fanfare before carving out a key role as a linebacker and defensive end.
Belichick called Ninkovich one of the most unselfish players he’s ever coached and owner Robert Kraft lauded him as one of the most “productive, albeit unassuming” players in the league before Ninkovich stepped up to the microphone.
“It wasn’t an easy decision, but after 11 seasons and 19 years playing football it’s time for me to walk away,” Ninkovich said.
Ninkovich called getting released by the Saints in 2009 a blessing because it allowed him to join the Patriots and got emotional at times as he ran through a long list of people he thanked for making an impact on his career dating back to high school. He closed his remarks by saying there’s something special about going out on top and then going to hug the Patriots players who will be trying to stay on top without his help this season.
Congrats of a great career.
Take a hint, Brady.
Class act, another in the long list of unselfish players that epitomise what it means to be a team first player. The Pats are gonna miss him, as will us fans. Thank Rob.
Thanks for everything rob! After leaving the navy in 2014, I moved to the Chicago suburbs where my wife is from. Little did I know, 5 miles away, was his high school. I got to meet him and put on his super bowl 49 ring. Even said boiler up when he saw my Notre dame tattoo. We chatted for several minutes about me being from mass and how he liked living in Foxborough, even down to why he should be a Bruins fan instead of a Hawks fan 🤔. Outstanding gentleman. It was an honor to watch him for 8 seasons.Truly underrated guy. We are going to miss him.
Nink will be missed big time. Solid, smart, excellent pass rusher, grinder and worked hard to make himself a terrific player…Good luck Nink and thanks for big contributions towards 2 rings.
Good but not great player. Very good man.
I hope that he will follow in Vrabel’s footsteps and become a linebacker coach. Like Vrabel, his football mind was always better than his football body.
Big contributor on the defensive side of the ball will definitely be missed.
Let me start this off by saying he got tired of cheating…
Yeah I beat all you morons to it..
Good Luck, Rob!
Thank you for all of your hard work, and for helping this team stay on top for so long. We could always count on you, and you never let us down.
We will miss you for sure!
The quintessential Belichick player. A castoff from other teams that became a mainstay by doing his job and bringing it on every play. Congrats on a great career!
And now for the inevitable shameless troll parade they will be along to show their complete lack of football knowledge by demeaning a player who had himself a heck of a career and went out a champion.
Thanks Rob, for nine solid years of clutch play and always being around the ball. You came up huge for the Pats on many occasions. You will be missed!
Nick made some huge plays, particularly the sack on Russell Wilson. Gonna be missed.
Solid pro, perfect Patriot
Like so many others, he was a product of the Patriots system. Still, he was a great Patriot and wish him best of luck in retirement.
A tip of the fin to a respected opponent, the man could ball.
As a Dolphins fan; I couldn’t be happier. Guy is a great player and class act.
Yeah Rob it was a blessing for the Saints and Phins too… You did nothing your first few years in the league…facts
He is a great and classy player. As Dolphins fan I am happy to see him retire. Good luck Rob.
I would like to thank Rob for all the positive contributions he made to the 2nd favorite team in this household. But, as a Giants fan first, I want to personally thank him for the mighty assist he gave in the 2nd SB victory over the Patriots.
“Offsides, number 50 on the defense. 5-yard penalty, repeat 3rd down.”
A senseless penalty, instead of punting, it gave the Giants a second chance to convert, and Eli marched them another 50 yards, flipping the field late in the game, and most likely costing the Patriots a victory.
I’ll always be grateful for your help.
Class act!!!
Wish him all the best in his retirement & future endeavors
Be interesting to see who steps it up for the Pats…. I hope Kony Ealy plays like he did in the SB vs Donkeys!!!!
Go Pats!!
Going out a winner. The way most players want it.
Thanks Nink. It’s been fun to watch you.
Great career, good guy, what NFL players should aspire to
Thanks Champ!