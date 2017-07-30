Seahawks’ Malik McDowell injured in accident, may miss season

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 30, 2017, 3:53 PM EDT

Seahawks rookie defensive end Malik McDowell was injured in an accident two weeks ago and may miss the season.

The team confirmed that McDowell, whom Seattle drafted out of Michigan State with the 35th overall pick in the draft, has remained under the care of doctors near his home since he was hurt.

“Unfortunately, Malik McDowell was involved in a vehicular accident in which he suffered an injury during the NFL break period,” the Seahawks said in a statement. “As a precautionary measure, Malik has remained back in Michigan under the care of physicians there. Our medical people have been in constant communication with his physicians and have been monitoring the situation. At this point it is important for Malik to stay at home and rest. We consider this a long-term relationship and will do whatever is in the best interest of Malik. We look forward to Malik’s return to Seattle and will update you with any changes.”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said “I don’t know” when asked by reporters whether McDowell will play this season. The Seahawks traded out of the first round and McDowell was their first pick in the draft.