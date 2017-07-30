Seahawks place Malik McDowell on did not report list

Posted by Josh Alper on July 30, 2017, 5:13 PM EDT

Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell is not with the team at training camp after he was injured in a vehicular accident a couple of weeks ago and the team made a roster move Sunday to bring in another player for the time being.

The Seahawks placed McDowell on the reserve/did not report list, which removes him from the 90-man roster. They signed defensive tackle Rodney Coe.

McDowell released a statement on Sunday saying that he expects to be at camp soon and back on the field “in the near future,” although it’s unclear when he’ll be healthy enough to play. McDowell reportedly suffered a concussion and facial injuries and coach Pete Carroll said he didn’t know if McDowell will be able to play during the 2017 season.

Coe signed a future contract with the team in January and was released in May. Coe was in camp with the Cowboys last summer and spent time on practice squads in Jacksonville and Tampa during the regular season.