Sunday morning one-liners

July 30, 2017

DE Shaq Lawson is off to a good start at Bills camp.

Dolphins CB Byron Maxwell likes what he’s seen from QB Ryan Tannehill.

CB Eric Rowe has impressed at Patriots practices.

Is DE Leonard Williams the most important player on the Jets?

WR Griff Whalen is trying to make a quick impression on the Ravens.

It’s been almost a year since Bengals CB William Jackson tore his pectoral.

Browns TE David Njoku has to do a better job of holding onto the football.

CB Artie Burns hopes covering WR Antonio Brown at Steelers practice helps him improve.

Texans WR Braxton Miller has high expectations for the 2017 season.

Colts DE David Parry has off-field issues while he tries to stake a claim to an on-field role.

Jaguars WR Allen Robinson hopes his offseason work makes 2016 a distant memory.

A new contract means new expectations for Titans DT Jurrell Casey.

The Broncos brought DT Domata Peko in to provide some heft to their defensive line.

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis is looking forward to getting settled with the Chiefs.

Raiders players hope for a quick resolution to T Donald Penn’s holdout.

Kobe Bryant dropped by Chargers training camp.

QB Luke McCown thinks he can be more than a camp arm for the Cowboys.

Giants S Landon Collins‘ profile has grown over the last year.

Eagles TE Zach Ertz discussed his foray into nude modeling.

Was the Redskins’ offseason roster turnover a step in the right direction?

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky had a shaky day with snaps on Saturday.

Reasons for concern about the Lions defensive line.

The Packers are looking for more from DT Kenny Clark.

Marcus Sherels feels he can handle kickoff and punt returns for the Vikings.

Said Falcons coach Dan Quinn of the first day in pads, “They want to go against each other so hard. We walk that fine line as competitors. We always want to take care of one another, but do it at the very best way we can. We’ll work on that.”

Panthers LB Shaq Thompson lost weight this offseason.

WR Corey Fuller’s confidence is rising at Saints practices.

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston tried out a brace on his left knee.

A breakdown of the Cardinals’ Red-White practice.

Rams WR Tavon Austin is working on the field after his offseason wrist surgery.

CB Rashard Robinson and WR Marquise Goodwin have gone from talking trash last year to sharing the field for the 49ers this year.

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett and CB Deshawn Shead are working their way back from injuries.