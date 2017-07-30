Vance Joseph didn’t like what he saw from QBs Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on July 30, 2017, 5:53 PM EDT

Broncos coach Vance Joseph said that the “true evaluation” portion of the quarterback competition between Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch would come during training camp and it sounds like the evaluation of Sunday’s effort is thumbs down for both players.

Joseph offered a negative assessment of both players on a day when the Broncos secondary got the better of them. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Lynch was intercepted by Bradley Roby early and Siemian was intercepted by Lorenzo Doss late with a lot of other trouble in between.

“Did I like what I saw?” Joseph said. “Not really. Both guys had issues today. I didn’t like what I saw today. Honest. They both struggled.”

The good news for the quarterbacks is that they won’t face too many defenses as talented as the one Denver puts on the field. The bad news is that they won’t be seeing a different defense until they head to Chicago for their preseason opener on August 10, so Lynch or Siemian will need to figure something out at home if they want to grab an edge in the competition.