Xavier Rhodes lands contract extension with Vikings

Posted by Josh Alper on July 30, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT

Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes has jumped up near the top of the list of best-paid cornerbacks in the NFL.

The team announced on Sunday that Rhodes has agreed to a contract extension. They did not announce the terms, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Rhodes, who was entering the final year of his rookie deal, has agreed to an extension through 2022. Rhodes’ mentor and former NFL cornerback Terrell Buckley hinted that such a deal was in the works last week.

Rhodes’ contract called for him to make just over $8 million this season and Schefter reports he’ll make up to $70 million more over the five new years of the deal. Rhodes’ deal reportedly includes $41 million in guaranteed money and sets him up to make $42 million over the first three years of the deal.

Rhodes didn’t confirm those figures, but did confirm that his bank account is bulging in a Twitter post.

Rhodes was the 25th overall pick of the 2013 draft and is coming off a 2016 season that saw him make 52 tackles and five interceptions while starting all 14 games that he played. He was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time as a result of that performance and the Vikings will be hoping for more of the same over the life of his new deal.