Xavier Rhodes lands contract extension with Vikings

Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes has jumped up near the top of the list of best-paid cornerbacks in the NFL.
The team announced on Sunday that Rhodes has agreed to a contract extension. They did not announce the terms, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Rhodes, who was entering the final year of his rookie deal, has agreed to an extension through 2022. Rhodes’ mentor and former NFL cornerback Terrell Buckley hinted that such a deal was in the works last week.
Rhodes’ contract called for him to make just over $8 million this season and Schefter reports he’ll make up to $70 million more over the five new years of the deal. Rhodes’ deal reportedly includes $41 million in guaranteed money and sets him up to make $42 million over the first three years of the deal.
Rhodes didn’t confirm those figures, but did confirm that his bank account is bulging in a Twitter post.
Rhodes was the 25th overall pick of the 2013 draft and is coming off a 2016 season that saw him make 52 tackles and five interceptions while starting all 14 games that he played. He was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time as a result of that performance and the Vikings will be hoping for more of the same over the life of his new deal.
Best corner in the game! Well deserved.
Worth it. Might be the best man to man corner in the league.
He deserves the contract extension. Even when he isn’t intercepting the ball he generally finds a way to swat the pass away. With a potential new deal for Barr next year along with Hunter, this is going to be rather an expensive defense.
Need to get Sam under contract also.
Well, this just sucks!
These upstart Vikings in the big city took all our fans west of Wisconsin when they started and they’ve been a thorn in our side ever since.
Now here they come again with another extension of one of their defense’s best players.
At least my Packers still have Aaron. But that’s about it.
I must say as a Viking 4Life since 1968. No one has satisfactorily explained “why” Xavier Rhodes played zone when Zimmer specifically told him to play one on one with Jordy Nelson in the second Viking/Packer matchup. Jordy Nelson tore up the Vikings in the first half, but in the second half when Xavier Rhodes played Jordy Nelson one on one Jordy Nelson only caught several passes for 24 yards. Congratulations on the contract extension but-Does anyone know why Xavier played zone when he was told to play one on one?