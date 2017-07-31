49ers claim a wide receiver off waivers

Posted by Josh Alper on July 31, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT

The 49ers did a lot of roster churning in their first offseason with General Manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan at the helm and they made another move on Monday to change the look of the wide receiver group.

The team announced that they claimed Tim Patrick off of waivers from the Ravens. He was waived on Sunday when Baltimore signed tight end Larry Donnell.

Patrick signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in May. He led Utah with 45 catches, 711 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns during the 2016 season.

The 49ers waived wide receiver B.J. Johnson III to create room for Patrick. He joins Pierre Garçon, Marquise Goodwin, Bruce Ellington, DeAndre Smelter, Jeremy Kerley and Trent Taylor among the options at wideout this summer.