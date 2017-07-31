49ers sign WR Louis Murphy, waive Jimmie Gilbert

Posted by Charean Williams on July 31, 2017, 8:14 PM EDT

The 49ers announced the signing of receiver Louis Murphy to a one-year deal. In a corresponding move, they waived linebacker Jimmie Gilbert with an injury designation.

The Raiders selected Murphy in the fourth round of the 2009 draft. He has spent eight years in the league with the Raiders (2009-11), Panthers (2012), Giants (2013) and Buccaneers (2014-16). He has played in 88 games, with 28 starts, making 162 receptions for 2,322 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Murphy, 30, attended the University of Florida where he appeared in 48 games, with 26 starts, catching 77 passes for 1,245 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The 49ers also claimed receiver Tim Patrick off of waivers from the Ravens. Patrick and Murphy join Pierre Garçon, Marquise Goodwin, Bruce Ellington, DeAndre Smelter, Jeremy Kerley and Trent Taylor among the receiver options.

Gilbert originally signed with the team as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 4 out of the University of Colorado. With the Buffaloes, he appeared in 51 games, with 27 starts, during his four-year career and made 147 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss and 20 sacks while forcing eight fumbles.