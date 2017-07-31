A.J. Bouye may make “business decisions” against Leonard Fournette

Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye enjoys putting on the pads in training camp, but he’s not eager to tackle one particular teammate: Rookie Leonard Fournette, the big, strong and fast running back from LSU.
Bouye said on PFT Live that instead of a full-speed, head-on collision with Fournette, he’d prefer grabbing him and “just holding on til the cavalry comes.” Bouye, who’s listed at 191 pounds, said that he doesn’t want to unnecessarily jeopardize himself against Fournette, who weighed 240 at the Scouting Combine.
“Sometimes you got to make business decisions,” Bouye said.
The Jaguars will be fine with that approach. They don’t need their prize free agent signing and their fourth overall draft pick going at it in practice. Those collisions would better be saved for the other team.
That’s what Cam does in the 4th quarter of the Super Bowl when he fumbles the ball. He actually admitted it.
That’s exactly what a team that just made you one of the highest paid corners in the NFL wants to hear. ” I don’t want to tackle him, he’s too big and strong”. LOL! This is what happens when you pay a player after 1 career season in a contract year. Don’t blame him, blame the team.
This is football, wuss..
HOW CAN WE GET POLITICS OUT OF FOOTBALL? I AM DISMAYED SOMETIMES WHEN I COME HERE TO TALK FOOTBALLL BUT SOME PEOPLE ARE STILL FINDING WAYS TO SPOIL OUR JOY OF FOOTBALL.WHATEVER YOUR POLITICAL AFFILIATION, IT’S FOOTBALL TIME. LET’S NJOY.
billsbackto81 says:
Jul 31, 2017 9:14 AM
That’s exactly what a team that just made you one of the highest paid corners in the NFL wants to hear. ” I don’t want to tackle him, he’s too big and strong”. LOL! This is what happens when you pay a player after 1 career season in a contract year. Don’t blame him, blame the team.
—–
So you’re attacking the Jags high priced free agent corner for not hitting a 240lb specimen in freaking practice??? That’s Neanderthal reasoning right there buddy. I would take it a step further and have my prized cornerback take the Deion Sanders approach to tackling. I’m paying my corners to cover not to be tackling machines.
6thsense10 says:
Jul 31, 2017 9:38 AM
billsbackto81 says:
Jul 31, 2017 9:14 AM
That’s exactly what a team that just made you one of the highest paid corners in the NFL wants to hear. ” I don’t want to tackle him, he’s too big and strong”. LOL! This is what happens when you pay a player after 1 career season in a contract year. Don’t blame him, blame the team.
—–
So you’re attacking the Jags high priced free agent corner for not hitting a 240lb specimen in freaking practice??? That’s Neanderthal reasoning right there buddy. I would take it a step further and have my prized cornerback take the Deion Sanders approach to tackling. I’m paying my corners to cover not to be tackling machines.
—
I’m paying them to stop drives….that sometimes includes tackling.
Were talkin about practice here, let him save his body for the games.