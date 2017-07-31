A.J. Bouye may make “business decisions” against Leonard Fournette

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 31, 2017, 8:58 AM EDT

Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye enjoys putting on the pads in training camp, but he’s not eager to tackle one particular teammate: Rookie Leonard Fournette, the big, strong and fast running back from LSU.

Bouye said on PFT Live that instead of a full-speed, head-on collision with Fournette, he’d prefer grabbing him and “just holding on til the cavalry comes.” Bouye, who’s listed at 191 pounds, said that he doesn’t want to unnecessarily jeopardize himself against Fournette, who weighed 240 at the Scouting Combine.

“Sometimes you got to make business decisions,” Bouye said.

The Jaguars will be fine with that approach. They don’t need their prize free agent signing and their fourth overall draft pick going at it in practice. Those collisions would better be saved for the other team.