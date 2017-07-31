Anthony Barr admits his effort needs to improve

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 31, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT

Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr wasn’t quite the impact player the team hoped he’d be last season, finishing with career lows in sacks and total tackles despite being healthy for all 16 games for the first time in his three years in the NFL. Barr admits that part of the problem is he just has to try harder.

Barr was criticized by coach Mike Zimmer for coasting too much, and Barr said at the start of training camp that his effort has to improve.

“It starts with my effort and picking that up,” Barr said, via the Star-Tribune. “That’s a big emphasis for me this offseason and I feel good right now.”

The Vikings picked up Barr’s $12.3 million option for 2018, so they obviously still think he can have a bright future in Minnesota. But if Barr doesn’t put in more effort this year, the Vikings may re-think whether they want him to be one of their highest-paid players next year.