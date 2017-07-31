Anthony Lynn: I haven’t blocked anyone from going to Tomlinson ceremony

Posted by Josh Alper on July 31, 2017, 4:22 PM EDT

A report from Alex Marvez of Sporting News on Monday indicated that Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates that they had to be at Saturday’s training camp practice rather than travel to Canton to see former teammate LaDainian Tomlinson inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Lynn disputed that report later in the day. He said he has not blocked any player from going and that final decisions are still pending.

“I’ve talked to Philip. I’ve talked to Antonio. I’ve even talked to LT. We’re all on the same page,” Lynn said, via USA Today. “At the end of the day, we’re going to make the best decision for our football team, and that’s it.”

Per Marvez’s initial report, Gates is still considering going to see Tomlinson but Rivers told Alex Flanagan of NFL Media that he will not go to Canton.

Rivers said that it was his choice rather than Lynn blocking him from going, although Lynn did say he wanted Rivers to be at Saturday’s session. The practice is being held at the StubHub Center, which will be the Chargers’ home for a few years, and is a joint session with the Rams, who will be joining them in a forthcoming stadium.