Anthony Lynn: Mike Williams “could be” out all season

Posted by Josh Alper on July 31, 2017, 8:35 AM EDT

The Chargers released a statement on Sunday saying that rookie wide receiver Mike Williams is not expected to practice at all during training camp due to the back injury he suffered on the first day of rookie minicamp this spring.

The lack of training camp time and the nature of Williams’ injury would seem to make him a candidate to open the regular season on the physically unable to perform list. That would keep him out of action for the first six weeks and coach Anthony Lynn said that the absence may stretch well beyond that point.

“I’m hopeful that it’s not [a season-ending injury], but who knows? It could be,” Lynn said, via the Los Angeles Times.

The Chargers’ Sunday announcement erased optimism about Williams’ availability that may have been created when the prospect of surgery was discarded earlier in the week. For now, it looks like getting the first-round pick on the field at all will be a win.