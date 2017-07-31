 Skip to content

Bengals cut a kicker to make room for secondary depth

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 31, 2017, 2:31 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Bengals were running out of safeties, and had way more kickers than any team needs this time of year.

So they solved both problems at once.

The team announced they had added safety Cedric Thompson, and released kicker Jon Brown.

The Bengals were carrying three kickers anyway, leaving veteran Randy Bullock and fifth-round rookie Jake Elliott.

They needed some depth in the secondary with George Iloka and Derron Smith nursing injuries.

Thompson, a former fifth-rounder of the Dolphins, has also spent time with the Patriots and the Vikings.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Cincinnati Bengals, Home, Rumor Mill
1 Response to “Bengals cut a kicker to make room for secondary depth”
  1. barsfordays says: Jul 31, 2017 2:39 PM

    Only the Bengals would have 3 kickers on their roster. They must’ve had intruiging criminal history.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!