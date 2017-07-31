Bengals cut a kicker to make room for secondary depth

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 31, 2017, 2:31 PM EDT

The Bengals were running out of safeties, and had way more kickers than any team needs this time of year.

So they solved both problems at once.

The team announced they had added safety Cedric Thompson, and released kicker Jon Brown.

The Bengals were carrying three kickers anyway, leaving veteran Randy Bullock and fifth-round rookie Jake Elliott.

They needed some depth in the secondary with George Iloka and Derron Smith nursing injuries.

Thompson, a former fifth-rounder of the Dolphins, has also spent time with the Patriots and the Vikings.