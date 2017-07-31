Bruce Arians: “Play like s–t, I’ll treat you like s–t”

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 31, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT

Bruce Arians was not happy with the way the Cardinals practiced today.

As a result, at the end of practice, Arians forced the entire team to run wind sprints. Although that was once a regular feature of training camps everywhere, in today’s NFL strength and conditioning programs are usually more geared toward individual players’ needs, rather than just forcing every player to run in the Arizona heat for punishment.

So why did Arians make everyone run?

“Play like s–t, I’ll treat you like s–t,” Arians explained to reporters after practice.

Arians said he had expected his players to be fresh and ready to go after getting yesterday off, and instead they were lagging and unfocused.

“We did not come out, after a day off, at 8 o’clock in the morning and handle the schedule change or the heat very well,” Arians said. “Way, way too many mental errors and a sluggish practice. So we did some conditioning.”

The Cardinals will be motivated to turn in a better performance tomorrow. Nothing gets players’ attention like wind sprints.