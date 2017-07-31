Cam Newton takes half of practice off as he recovers from shoulder surgery

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 31, 2017, 9:58 AM EDT

The Panthers are getting their first day off of training camp today, but quarterback Cam Newton got a head start on some rest and recovery.

According to Bryan Strickland of the team’s official website, Newton sat out the last three team periods of last night’s practice as part of his return from shoulder surgery.

“That’s part of the maintenance,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. “Don’t be surprised. It could happen at any practice. It’s all just part of the process of him getting back to shape. Five straight days of work, and we saw it, and he went out reluctantly.

“But he still was doing the other stuff he’s supposed to be doing, so I’m not concerned at all.”

Newton still did some individual drills, but they’re clearly keeping a close eye on him. The former MVP had surgery in March to repair a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder, and didn’t throw to other players until just before training camp opened.

So some degree of fatigue is probably to be expected, after they went through what Rivera described as “probably the toughest stretch we’ll have all of training camp.”