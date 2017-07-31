Chester Rogers rising in Indy

Posted by Mike Florio on July 31, 2017, 10:36 AM EDT

Another Ryan Grigson first-round draft pick is underachieving in Indy.

With receiver Philip Dorsett struggling to become the guy he was drafted to be, an undrafted receiver unearthed by Grigson and company in 2016 could be on the verge of leapfrogging Dorsett.

In a series of practice notes distributed by the team on Sunday, it was noted that Chester Rogers was the “early, early favorite” to win the No. 3 receiver job. Zak Keeffer of the Indianapolis Star notes that, on Monday, Rogers is the No. 3 wideout for the second straight day.

Rogers, who played college football at Grambling, caught 19 passes for 273 yards as a rookie. Dorsett caught 33 passes for 528 yards a year ago.

Leading the way at the position are T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief. Throwing the passes, for now, is Scott Tolzein, who will be the No. 1 guy until Andrew Luck returns.