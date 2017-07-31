David Harris: Jets “blindsided” me

Posted by Charean Williams on July 31, 2017, 11:42 PM EDT

Linebacker David Harris felt disrespected by the Jets’ timing of his release.

The Jets cut Harris on June 6. He signed with the Patriots on June 21.

“They kind of blindsided me with the whole thing, being so late in the offseason, a week before minicamp,” Harris said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “It came out of left field. It was more about the disrespect of the whole situation than anything else. But the Jets made their decision. I had to sit back and be patient and evaluate some things. A couple teams were inquiring about me, but then once the Patriots came into the picture, it was pretty much a done deal as soon as I found out they were interested in me.”

Harris said all the right things in his departure, thanking his former Jets coaches, owner Woody Johnson and the medical staff for their support during his 10 years in New York.

Harris, though, seems to mean it when he says he is happy to be in New England.

“It feels good. I couldn’t expect anything more,” Harris said. “Everybody just works hard every day, with that winning attitude, and the culture is like no other than I’ve been a part of. I’m glad to be here, this late in my career and be around a bunch of great individuals. They are better people off the field.”