Doug Marrone: “Haven’t put a lot of thought into” Albert’s retirement

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 31, 2017, 2:06 PM EDT

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone didn’t see it coming. But he didn’t spend much time thinking about the implications of Branden Albert retiring, either.

Via Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union, Marrone said Albert visited his office this morning to tell him the news, at which Marrone began thinking about the rest of his day.

“He came in this morning and told me that he was talking about retirement and really, that’s what transpired,” Marrone said. “My mind goes to the next thing: OK, we have to get ready for practice.

“It wasn’t something that happened last night and we had time to think about it. I really haven’t put a lot of thought into it.”

Honestly, there isn’t much to think about.

They had second-rounder Cam Robinson competing with Albert for the left tackle job, and they had rotated throughout the little bit of camp they had logged when Albert walked away. That ostensibly leaves Robinson with the job.

“I don’t want to hand a position to somebody,” Marrone said. “They have to earn it on this team.”

Of course, the competition now is Josh Wells and Patrick Omameh, so Robinson has a pretty good shot at prevailing. And with Albert out the door, Marrone can think about the next important thing, which is probably a meeting.