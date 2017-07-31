Eagles sign cornerback Tay Glover-Wright

Posted by Josh Alper on July 31, 2017, 2:36 PM EDT

Cornerback is a potential trouble spot for the Eagles this season and they added to the group on Monday as they look for a mix that will keep that from happening.

The Eagles announced that they have signed Tay Glover-Wright. The team had an open spot on the 90-man roster so they didn’t need to make a corresponding move.

Glover-Wright was signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2014, but failed to make their roster that year or the Packers the next year. He played two games for the Colts in 2015 before getting cut ahead of the start of the 2016 regular season.

That resume suggests Glover-Wright tilts more to the camp body end of the spectrum, although the Eagles’ needs in the secondary are high enough that he should get a chance to show he can be more than that.