Eddie Lacy: My weight is “going to be where it needs to be”

As Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy prepares for his next $55,000 step onto the scales (which reportedly comes on Tuesday), he’s confident that he’ll continue to meet the monetary goals set in his contract.

“It is going to be where it needs to be,” Lacy told reporters on Monday regarding his weight.

Lacy explained that he got his weight under control in part by working out again with the Pied Piper of the P90X series.

“I met with Tony Horton, way back, Super Bowl weekend it was, and we had chemistry the first time we met, and I did that so I figured why not go back to it,” Lacy said. “It was like chemistry and we did it before, so it was natural, it was normal to me.”

Lacy added that his ankle “is fine,” but that he has “a little ways to go” to get to 100 percent. That won’t stop him, Lacy added, from being “able to go out and compete, and do what I have to do.”

What he also needs to do is stay away from his primary culinary weakness, Chinese food. Asked about that subject on Monday Lacy said, “I’ll skip that question.”

It will be far more important for him to skip that restaurant, at least until he retires from football.