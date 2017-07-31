Eric Ebron hurt hamstring on Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on July 31, 2017, 8:02 AM EDT

Lions tight end Eric Ebron missed a big chunk of time last summer with an ankle injury and his 2017 training camp got off on the wrong foot as well.

The Lions held their first practice of the summer on Sunday and Ebron wasn’t able to make it through the entire session before he injured his hamstring. Ebron did no team drills as a result and coach Jim Caldwell gave no indication about when Ebron might be able to return to action.

“He got a little bit of a tweak but we’ll see, see how bad it is,” Caldwell said, via the Detroit Free Press.

Ebron recovered from last year’s summer injury to post career highs in receptions and receiving yards. He did that despite missing three games, which means he’s still looking for his first 16-game season and the hope in Detroit will be that his current ailment isn’t the thing that stops that from happening this year.