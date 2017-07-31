Former AFL star Dave Grayson dies at 78

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 31, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Dave Grayson, a four-time All-Pro defensive back in the American Football League, has died at the age of 78.

Grayson was a two-way player at Oregon who initially signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys didn’t have room for Grayson on their regular-season roster, but Cowboys personnel man Gil Brandt liked Grayson and wanted to see him get a shot, so he called Hank Stram, coach of the AFL’s Dallas Texans, and urged him to give Grayson a shot.

After Grayson signed with the Texans they moved to Kansas City and changed their name to the Chiefs, and Grayson emerged as one of the top players on their defense, earning his first AFL All-Pro selection in 1964.

In 1965 Grayson left Kansas City for Oakland, and he was an AFL All-Pro three more times with the Raiders. He retired after the 1970 season and was named to the AFL’s All-Time Team.

Grayson is survived by his son, David Grayson Jr., who played five NFL seasons with the Browns and Chargers.

Photo via Raiders.com.