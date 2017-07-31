Former safety Chris Clemons sentenced to jail for assaulting woman

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 31, 2017, 6:23 AM EDT

Former Cardinals safety Chris Clemons has been sentenced to jail for assaulting a woman outside an Arizona nightclub.

According to TMZ, Clemons was found guilty of misdemeanor assault intentionally causing physical injury.

He could have been jailed up to six months, but was given a 10 days, with five of those suspended. He also had to pay $30,000 in restitution, and has to enroll in an anger management program.

Clemons was cut by the Cardinals last September (after the May 2016 incident), and hasn’t resurfaced in the league.

At 31 years old and with a jail sentence to serve, it’s unlikely he’ll get another chance to play. He was originally a fifth-round pick of the Dolphins and spent five years there, and has also played for the Texans.