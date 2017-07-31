Frank Gore: I thought I was the missing piece to help Colts over the top

Running back Frank Gore has steadily made his way up the league’s all-time rushing yards list over the last two years, but his time in Indianapolis hasn’t featured the same kind of team success.
The Colts have gone 8-8 in each of Gore’s years with the club and he said Monday that wasn’t quite what he was expecting when he signed with a team that went to the AFC title game after the 2014 season.
“I thought I was one of the missing pieces they needed to get them over the top,” Gore said, via WTTV in Indianapolis. “It didn’t happen and, yeah, it was frustrating. It’s a team game. Coming in and what it was and going backwards, that’s tough.”
The Colts made major changes on the defensive side of the ball this offseason after Chris Ballard took over as General Manager, but all the new pieces may take time to gel and the offensive side of the ball has questions of its own heading into Gore’s final year under contract. That may mean Gore’s spell with the Colts ends without a trip to the postseason, which certainly wasn’t the way either side drew things up in 2015.
Jon Gruden or Jim Harbaugh is their missing piece.
They’re wasting Andrew Luck’s career on an average coach-at best.
colts are a joke and anyone with a clue saw this train wreck coming a mile away.
Wishing Frank nothing but the best. The guy definitely deserves a ring whether it be in Indy or elsewhere
The guy was the heart and soul of those great Harbaugh led teams that should have gotten at least one ring. Also was the only thing going on a lot of crappy 49ER teams.
Played his career with both his knees reconstructed and later his hip dislocated and still putting up 1,000 yd season after season at his age.
Looking forward to seeing Frank have his day in Canton and adding another player to the long list of 49ER HOF ‘s