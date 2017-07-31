Frank Gore: I thought I was the missing piece to help Colts over the top

Posted by Josh Alper on July 31, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT

Running back Frank Gore has steadily made his way up the league’s all-time rushing yards list over the last two years, but his time in Indianapolis hasn’t featured the same kind of team success.

The Colts have gone 8-8 in each of Gore’s years with the club and he said Monday that wasn’t quite what he was expecting when he signed with a team that went to the AFC title game after the 2014 season.

“I thought I was one of the missing pieces they needed to get them over the top,” Gore said, via WTTV in Indianapolis. “It didn’t happen and, yeah, it was frustrating. It’s a team game. Coming in and what it was and going backwards, that’s tough.”

The Colts made major changes on the defensive side of the ball this offseason after Chris Ballard took over as General Manager, but all the new pieces may take time to gel and the offensive side of the ball has questions of its own heading into Gore’s final year under contract. That may mean Gore’s spell with the Colts ends without a trip to the postseason, which certainly wasn’t the way either side drew things up in 2015.