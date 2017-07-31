Gaints rookie safety Jadar Johnson leaves camp, retires

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 31, 2017, 7:17 AM EDT

The Giants are a man down in the secondary, after one of their rookies retired.

According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, safety Jadar Johnson left training camp and has decided to retire from football.

His agent, Trey Robinson, said in a statement that health concerns were a factor in his decision.

“After seriously weighing his options, Jadar has decided to retire from football today to pursue other interests,” the statement read. “This was not an easy decision for him to make, but it is the right decision for him. He has new ventures that he wants to pursue and he values his health. Jadar is very grateful to the Giants’ organization for the opportunity they provided him.’’

Giants coach Ben McAdoo said he had a “personal conversation” with Johnson before he left.

“My reaction is I wish the man nothing but the best,’’ McAdoo said. “He’s a young man that has a bright future ahead of him.’’

Though it’s unclear if there are any specific health concerns, the undrafted rookie from Clemson was a longshot to make the team, at best.