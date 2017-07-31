Hall of Fame Game has Patrick Peterson thinking about a gold jacket

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 31, 2017, 6:31 AM EDT

With the Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game, Patrick Peterson is eager to take a look around Canton, Ohio.

Peterson told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he thinks about what he needs to do to earn a gold jacket one day.

“It’s definitely something that’s very special to me because that’s something I feel I can control as a player,” Peterson said. “I can control what I put on film. Obviously to be a Super Bowl champ, you have to have great individual play that leads into the collective play to ultimately get you that goal. But as far as getting the gold jacket, I control every bit of that.”

Of course, Peterson doesn’t control all of it — there’s also the matter of the Hall of Fame selection committee. But Peterson is confident that if he continues to play the way he has for his first six seasons, the voters will put him in.

“I believe if I continue to stay on the path that I am on, he said, “continue shutting premiere receivers down, continue going to these Pro Bowls, continue being voted All Pro, things like that, I guess I just leave the rest into the voters’ hands.”

The 27-year-old Peterson has already been chosen to six Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pro teams. If he keeps playing that way into his 30s, he should have a place in Canton one day.