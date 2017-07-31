Jaguars make a change at cornerback

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 31, 2017, 9:12 AM EDT

The Jaguars have swapped out a pair of cornerbacks early in training camp.

The team announced they had signed second-year cornerback Charles Gaines, and waived-injured cornerback Taurean Nixon.

Nixon had practiced over the weekend, so apparently had some malady that made them want to bring in a replacement. The former seventh-round pick of the Broncos was claimed off waivers in June.

Gaines was a sixth-round pick of the Browns in 2015, but was waived in final cuts last year. He spent some time on the Bills practice squad last year but was waived there in May.