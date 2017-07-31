James Conner misses practice with shoulder injury

Posted by Mike Florio on July 31, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT

Not backing down from physical confrontation has consequences.

Steelers rookie running back James Conner drew praise from his coach, Mike Tomlin, for Conner’s efforts in his first padded practice. Those efforts resulted, however, in a shoulder injury.

According to NFL Network, Conner missed practice on Monday for evaluation of the shoulder. The Steelers are off on Tuesday.

It’s unclear when Conner will be ready to return, and the precise diagnosis/prognosis is unknown. His absence puts stress on the tailback position, given the lingering holdout by starter Le’Veon Bell.