Jay Ajayi evaluated for concussion after leaving Monday’s practice early

Posted by Josh Alper on July 31, 2017, 10:56 AM EDT

The Dolphins had their first day of tackling at training camp on Monday and one of their key offensive players had to leave the session early.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that running back Jay Ajayi walked off the field with trainers after getting his “bell rung” during the session. Salguero adds that the trainers took Ajayi’s helmet away from him as they went for further evaluation.

Reports from the Dolphins practice had Ajayi taking big hits from safety T.J. McDonald and linebacker Lawrence Timmons over the course of the session.

There’s been no official update on Ajayi’s status from the team at this point, but running back Kenyan Drake said that he thinks Ajayi will “be back sooner rather than later.” Given where we are in the calendar, the Dolphins will likely take their time to make sure that all is well before throwing Ajayi back into the mix.

UPDATE 11:19 a.m. ET: Dolphins coach Adam Gase said that Ajayi is being evaluated for a concussion.